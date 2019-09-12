CICERO, Joseph

CICERO - Joseph Of Kenmore, entered into rest September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara A. (nee Stashak) Cicero; devoted father of Mark (Donna) Cicero; cherished grandfather of Morgan, Duncan, Eric and Nicholas; loving son of the late Anthony and Mary Cicero; dear brother of Jean (William) Evans and the late Bartolo (late Alice) Cicero, late Ann (late Dale) Neville; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Sunday from 3-6 PM for a gathering in Joseph's memory. Funeral Service will immediately follow. Joseph served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. If desired, donations in Joseph's name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation would be appreciated.