Michael Caputo banned from Roger Stone's Buffalo fundraiser

Indicted political consultant Roger J. Stone Jr. is hoping for a big crowd when he speaks at a Friday fundraiser in Buffalo, but a long time ally will be barred from the event.

Michael R. Caputo, the East Aurora consultant and commentator, said Thursday that instructions in sealed court papers stemming from Stone’s January indictment bar him from any contact with his former mentor.

“Roger is not allowed to speak to me, and I want to go the event,” Caputo said before convening an airport news conference on Thursday. “But the attorneys say no.”

Stone is slated to host a reception and address supporters at the 500 Pearl complex in downtown Buffalo Friday evening. The event, organized by Buffalo developer Carl P. Paladino aims to raise funds for the considerable legal expenses Stone faces stemming from the obstruction of justice, making false statements and witness tampering charges leveled by former special counsel Robert S. Mueller.

Caputo said he considers the legal stipulation against associating with Stone and infringement upon his constitutional rights. He has previously recalled first meeting Stone back in 1985, and eventually worked as his driver.

“He was like my big brother,” Caputo said, explaining he and Stone developed a bond that extended to their families spending holidays together.

Caputo’s relationship continued through the years, and says it may have contributed to his 2018 grilling by Mueller’s Washington investigators. The Buffalo News reported then that prosecutors asked about key figures in the Trump campaign.

“They asked me about all my friends,” said Caputo, who has worked not only with Stone but with former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort, former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen and others in the president’s circle.

In December, The News reported that Caputo had launched a fundraising appeal for Stone, who he claims has been financially destroyed by the Mueller probe. Caputo acknowledged later the effort met with “limited success.”