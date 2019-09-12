Canadian insurance agency forms U.S. subsidiary with base in Cheektowaga

A Canadian general insurance agency owned by a husband-and-wife team is expanding into the United States, with Western New York as its home base.

Experior Financial Group, based in Guelph, Ont., has incorporated a new American company and is in the process of getting licensed in multiple states. It's awaiting approval from New York State regulators for its corporate name, but it's already authorized to sell insurance in Ohio, and is "very close" to getting its license in New York, Texas and Georgia, said co-founder Jamie Prickett. It's also pursuing licenses in California and Florida.

Founded in 2014 by Jamie and Lee-Ann Prickett, Experior sells term and permanent life insurance, health insurance, annuities and related products. The fast-growing firm - which says it combines a captive insurance model with a brokerage - now employs more than 1,100 with 24 offices in seven provinces across Canada, but this is its first push into the United States.

Jamie Prickett said the firm plans to offer a similar product array and business model in the United States. "We're just excited about a much larger market and a unique business opportunity that we have developed," he said. "That's attracted a lot of agents in Canada."

The Pricketts identified Buffalo as an ideal place to start because of its proximity to the firm's Canadian headquarters, where Experior employs 25. "We're only about an hour and a half away from our home. That was our primary motivation," Jamie Prickett said. "We know that we're going to have to spend a lot of time down there, and we know we can commute from the Buffalo airport to other states."

The Buffalo office will ultimately have about 15 to 20 employees, handling administrative and staffing functions for the U.S. operation. However, Experior's business focus will likely be on Ohio and other states, because New York's insurance and other regulations are more onerous, he added. "Ohio is a good state to grow our business in, so we'll do a lot more recruiting there," he said. "They say New York is a lot like Quebec is for us in Canada."

Prickett said the couple even considered Cleveland for its U.S. headquarters, "until we drove there."

The firm has leased 4,300 square feet of space from Uniland Development Co. at 300 Airborne Parkway in Cheektowaga, and began moving in on Sept. 1. Eric Tudor, a broker at Tudor Collins Commercial Real Estate, said he showed the firm more than 30 options around Amherst and Cheektowaga before they settled on the location near the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.