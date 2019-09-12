Burgerim to start serving 'many burgers' on Hertel

The Israeli burger chain Burgerim makes its Buffalo debut next week on Hertel Avenue, offering a diverse array of patty possibilities.

At 1460 Hertel Ave., formerly Chennai Express, customers can step up to burgers, fries, wings and sides in beef, poultry, fish and vegetarian versions. Announced in November, its opening has been set for Sept. 17.

The restaurant’s name means “many burgers” in Hebrew, reflecting the chain’s original emphasis on mini-burgers ($6.99/2), with three-ounce patties of halal meat. They come in beef, lamb, grilled and crispy fried chicken, turkey and plant-based.

Full-sized beef choices include a third-pound Angus cheeseburger ($6.99), a dry-aged beef version ($7.99) and a “Spanish” version with habanero aioli and grilled jalapenos ($7.99). There’s grilled or fried chicken, and a lamb burger with tzatziki.

A Hawaiian salmon burger ($7.99) and a vegetarian falafel version ($6.99) round out the burger choices.

(Spicy merguez sausange and Wagyu options available at other Burgerims are not on Buffalo’s opening menu.)

Chicken wings ($11.99/12), regular and sweet potato fries, and onion rings ($2.99-$3.79) are the sides. There’s also salads ($3.99/$6.99) and milkshakes ($3.99).

Burgerim started its United States expansion in California in 2016, said manager Jason Briandi. There are stores in 15 states, with the closest in Cleveland. Burgerim expects to have nearly 500 stores in the United States by the end of 2019.

Burgerim

1460 Hertel Ave. (495-8888)

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Send restaurant tips to agalarneau@buffnews.com and follow @BuffaloFood on Instagram and Twitter.