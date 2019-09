BURGER, Carolyn J. (Matthies)

Age 78 of Orlando, FL, August 22, 2019. Wife of the late Charles A. Burger.Survived by two sons, Jeff (Katie) and Keith; grandchildren Jewel, Jake and Kaelan; sister of two brothers and four predeceased siblings. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John's Church, Alden, NY, September 14, 10 AM.