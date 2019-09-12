Marcus Johansson part of Sabres' solution for lack of playoff experience

The Buffalo Sabres' eight consecutive seasons without playoff hockey don't have an affect on Jack Eichel's aspirations at the start of his fifth training camp with the franchise. Neither does the collapse last season that caused them to tumble from first in the National Hockey League to a 27th-place finish.

The 22-year-old captain's goal is the same as when he arrived in 2015: win the Stanley Cup. The angst and frustration from last April appear to be gone, replaced by the hope of a fresh start, which began when training camp opened Thursday in KeyBank Center.

Four of Eichel's teammates also talked about their plans to reach the postseason, citing last November's 10-game winning streak and the leadership of new coach Ralph Krueger as reasons why they believe brighter days are ahead. But only one among those who spoke has experienced playoff hockey in the NHL: Marcus Johansson.

The 28-year-old winger signed a two-year, $9 million contract with Buffalo in July, only a few weeks after he and the Boston Bruins lost to the St. Louis Blues in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Johansson's impressive performance this past postseason – including 11 points in 22 games – were not the only driving factor in the Sabres' decision to sign him. Their hope is he can impart wisdom upon a group of young players who have yet to compete in meaningful games at the NHL level in April and beyond.

"We have to come together as a group, and I think that’s where Ralph is really good, too," Johansson told reporters. "We have to stick together through good and bad, because when it starts going bad, you can’t just lay down and quit. You’ve got to work through it and this team showed the potential they had last year in the beginning of the year. I think hopefully I can help with some consistency and help when it’s not going as well as you want it to all the time."

When considering the contract offer from the Sabres, Johansson chose not to reach out to anyone who played for Krueger during the World Cup of Hockey in 2016 or the coach's three-season stint with the Edmonton Oilers from 2010-13.

Instead, the two men talked over the phone about hockey and life off the ice. The conversation, as well as the Sabres' nucleus of young talent, convinced Johansson he could help bring playoff hockey back to Buffalo.

Johansson was with the New Jersey Devils in 2017-18 when they shocked the NHL with a 21-win improvement from the previous season to reach the Stanley Cup playoffs.

He has reached the playoffs during eight of his nine NHL seasons, advancing past the first round six times, and has scored 13 goals among 41 points in 94 career postseason games. Johansson scored four goals during the Bruins' run to the Cup final, including one in Game 7 of the first-round series win over Toronto.

While the Devils' unexpected playoff run could be used as inspiration by the Sabres, Johansson plans to use lessons learned throughout his career to help his younger teammates understand the physical and mental toughness needed to prevail during an 82-game season.

"I think all these experiences throughout the years, if you make the playoffs or not, help you and you learn from it," Johansson said. "I think my first year with the Devils was not too different from this. … We want to make the playoffs. It’s why we play. We’re going to take it one step at a time, but I think we need to realize every other team is going to want to try to keep us out of it because every other team wants to make it, too. It’s not going to be easy, but if we stick together and we build on what this team did last year, I think if Ralph can put the pieces together, it’s going to be a good year."

Johansson, defenseman Colin Miller, defenseman Brandon Montour and winger Conor Sheary are among the players acquired by General Manager Jason Botterill to address the Sabres' lack of postseason experience. Much of the roster's nucleus – Eichel, Jeff Skinner, Sam Reinhart, Rasmus Dahlin, Casey Mittelstadt and Rasmus Ristolainen – has never reached that summit.

The Sabres played their worst late last season, posting a negative-37 goal differential while winning only one of 16 games from March 2 through April 2. Still, Johansson spoke glowingly of the team he's joining, calling Dahlin "one of the most talented players I've seen" and expressing excitement for how the team's personnel fits Krueger's system.

The Sabres' additions, including Johansson, were among the reasons cited by Dahlin, Eichel and Skinner why the team can orchestrate a turnaround this season.

"He's been in the league for a while and has a lot of experience," Dahlin said of Johansson. "So, it's really good for us to have him. He's a really skilled player, too. Both as a leader and as a player, it's a great player to have."

Johansson's specific role on the ice won't be publicly known until the Sabres begin practicing Friday. He will play either left or right wing, though it's unclear on which line he'll skate. Johansson also was acquired to address the team's need for secondary scoring and a net-front presence. The former first-round draft pick scored 13 goals among 30 points in 58 regular-season games between New Jersey and Boston in 2018-19.

Although a concussion limited Johansson to 29 games in 2017-18, he scored a career-high 24 goals with Washington the previous season and he has surpassed the 20-goal plateau twice in his career. His role on the ice likely won't differ much than the one he has filled with his three previous teams.

However, Johansson could be asked to take on a more prominent leadership role in Buffalo.

"I think anyone wants to do that," Johansson said. "It’s something I look forward to. It’s a good group of young guys, so it’s going to be fun."