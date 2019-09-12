Share this article

Buffalo man pleads guilty to rape of mentally disabled woman

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday to the rape of a mentally disabled woman, according to the Erie County District Attorney's office.

Blaine Boyer, 43, pleaded guilty to second-degree rape before Erie County Court Judge Kenneth Case.

Prosecutors said Boyer admitted that he "engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim, who was incapable of consent by reason of being mentally disabled" in Buffalo on June 22.

Boyer was charged with second-degree rape upon arrest; he had originally also been charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person.

Boyer faces a maximum of seven years in prison when he is sentenced at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 14. He was remanded without bail.

