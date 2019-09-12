Bills' Tyrel Dodson suspended for six games

Buffalo Bills rookie linebacker Tyrel Dodson has been suspended for six games without pay for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, the team confirmed Thursday.

The suspension begins immediately. He is eligible to return to the team on Oct. 28, after the Bills' Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Dodson had been placed on the commissioner's exempt list prior to rosters being reduced to 53 players at the end of last month.

He accepted a plea deal Wednesday, pleading guilty to misdemeanor disorderly conduct. In exchange, prosecutors agreed to drop a domestic violence charge upon Dodson successfully completing a diversion program, according to the Associated Press.

Dodson originally faced three misdemeanor charges in Scottsdale, Ariz., after a May 25 incident involving his girlfriend: disorderly conduct, assault/domestic violence and damage to property of less than $2,000.

According to the police report, Dodson was arrested at a nightclub after his girlfriend told police he had gotten physical with her during an altercation.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane on Thursday said that the team used its resources to conduct its own investigation into whether an act of domestic violence occurred.

"We were obviously disappointed any time a player even has their name brought up in something like this," Beane said. "We took it very serious, but at the same time we had to let it play out because we found through everything we researched and talking to their authorities, we didn't find anything at that point that said it was definitely a domestic-violence situation. If it were, the outcome here would probably have been different. He probably wouldn't have even been coming to camp with us."

Dodson, 21, signed with the Bills as an undrafted free agent after leaving Texas A&M following his junior season. He started 12 games for the Aggies and was third on the team with 61 total tackles last fall. As a sophomore, he had a team-high 105 tackles with eight passes defensed.

Beane said Dodson's clean record throughout college factored into the decision to bring him to training camp as the case worked its way through the legal system. By accepting a plea deal, Dodson violates the league's personal-conduct policy, which led to the suspension.

Dodson is not permitted to be at the Bills' facility or have any contact with team representatives during his suspension. When it's over, the Bills will likely receive a short-term roster exemption as they decide Dodson's fate. They can keep him on the 53-man roster, which would require opening up a spot, release him outright or release him with the hope of having him clear waivers and join the practice squad.