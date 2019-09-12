Bills Notebook: Sean McDermott downplays team's use of bulletin-board material

The message plastered on TVs throughout One Bills Drive on Thursday was unmistakable.

A tweet from NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones that conveyed New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur’s thoughts on Josh Allen before the 2018 draft appeared on screen. It read: “Pat Shurmur said before the 2018 draft, #NYG thought QB Josh Allen ‘had a chance to be a starter’ in the NFL. Seems like a pretty low bar … so I followed up. Shurmur repeated the line. BUFvsNYG on Sunday.”

Bills coach Sean McDermott was asked Thursday what he made of Shurmur’s perceived slight of Buffalo’s second-year quarterback.

“No comment,” McDermott answered.

Of course, a comment really wasn’t needed to decipher why the tweet appeared on screen. It was a classic case of providing his team with some bulletin-board material.

“Again, I’m not going to get into that,” McDermott said in response to a follow-up question.

Shurmur’s comments about Allen are up for interpretation. Some may view them as innocuous, but a head coach doing anything other than heaping praise on an opponent generates attention.

Later in his interview, McDermott was asked what the messages on the TV screens were generally used for.

“It’s really just internal messaging for the most part,” he said.

So this particular image was meant to send a message then, right?

“Internally. Internally,” the coach said.

Why that message appeared on TV screens that are plainly visible to reporters in the locker room, then, is a bit of a mystery.

“People always got Josh’s name in their mouth. People talk about stuff that they’re unsure about, but Sunday’s just going to tell it all,” Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins said. “We don’t be worrying about that stuff. The coach just put it there just so we have it in our head, but nobody is really concerned about (it).”

Athletes saying they don’t concern themselves with outside opinions is a popular refrain. The evidence to the contrary was plainly evident Thursday.

“Everybody has their own opinion,” Dawkins said. “That's just what he thinks and that's just on him, but for these guys in this locker room, we know what Josh is capable of. That's why Josh is Josh and he has that 'C' (as a team captain) on his chest.”

…

Cornerback Levi Wallace was a limited participant in the team portion of practice Thursday after he suffered an ankle injury during one-on-one drills at the start of the workout.

McDermott referred to it as “nothing big,” after practice, which is good news at a position that is already without slot cornerback Taron Johnson. He missed his second straight practice with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1 against the Jets.

“We've got confidence in the guys that are in this building,” McDermott said. “Any time you have injuries, you're always concerned about it, but we have confidence in the guys that we expect to step in and step up.”

At slot cornerback, that would be second-year veteran Siran Neal.

“You’ve just got to be ready to go in and get the job done,” Neal said. “I just challenge myself to go out there with every rep and get better.”

In addition to Johnson, wide receiver Andre Roberts did not practice for a second straight day. Roberts continues to improve, McDermott said, although his status for Sunday’s game remains in question.

Fellow wide receiver Cole Beasley did not practice Thursday because of an illness. With Jets coach Adam Gase announcing Thursday that quarterback Sam Darnold is out of the lineup with mononucleosis, McDermott was asked if his team has any concerns about the illness spreading given that the two teams played each other four days ago.

“Let’s hope that’s not the case,” McDermott said. “Hopefully it's contained and we wish him the best and that he gets healthy.”

Running back Frank Gore got a veteran rest day Thursday. Tight end Tyler Kroft was again limited in practice with a foot injury. Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips practiced fully after sitting out Wednesday with an illness.

…

The Bills made a change to their practice squad Thursday, signing tight end Nate Becker and releasing linebacker Nate Hall.

Becker was with the Bills during training camp before being released at final cuts. The 6-foot-5, 264-pounder originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Detroit earlier this year before coming to Buffalo.