Betty L. Griffith, 80, aide in Buffalo schools

Jan. 15, 1939 – Aug. 30, 2019

Betty L. Griffith, an aide in the Buffalo schools for more than 30 years, died Aug. 30 in her sister Michelle Jeter’s home in Buffalo after a brief illness. She was 80.

Born Betty L. Jeter in Jonesville, S.C., the fifth of 13 children, she came to Buffalo with her family in 1950. She attended School 75 and was a graduate of Girls Vocational High School.

She was married to Thomas Edward “Eddie” Griffith in 1962.

Mrs. Griffith worked for several years for Pocket Books Inc. and Seneca Sales before becoming a cafeteria worker and a teacher’s aide in the Buffalo schools. At School 37, now Futures Academy, she was known as "The Lunch Lady."

At Riverside High School, where she worked until she retired in 1999, students knew her as Miss Betty and went to her for support and a sympathetic ear.

In retirement, she joined the Clemmon H. Hodges Community Senior Center in Buffalo – attending every day, socializing and playing bingo and Pokeno with her friends there.

A member of Pilgrim Baptist Church as a girl, she later joined Liberty Baptist Church, New Zion Baptist Church and Zion Missionary Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and was active as a volunteer. After the death in 2011 of the pastor, Rev. Robert E. Baines, who was her brother-in-law, she joined Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

Known for her generosity and laughter, she had a passion for change purses, rings and other jewelry.

Her husband died in 1996.

Survivors include a son, Darryl S. Jeter Sr.; three sisters, Jessie L. Moore, Michelle Jeter and Sandara J. Baines; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Services were held Sept. 5 in Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 402 Clinton St.