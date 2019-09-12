Bengert, Catherine (Miller)

Bengert - Catherine (nee Miller)

Suddenly, September 9, 2019. Devoted mother of Michael (Eileen) Bengert and Lisa (John) Volpert; loving "Gigi" of Charlotte, Isabella Catherine, Zoey and Tyler; dear sister of Ray Ahles, Christopher (Karen) Miller and James (Louise) Miller; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and her grand-dog Bella. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Friday from 4-8 PM at which time a funeral service will be held. Catherine was the owner of Bengert's Greenhouse in West Seneca. Memorials may be made to the Erie County SPCA. Flowers gratefully declined. Share online condolences at

