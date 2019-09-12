BARTKOWIAK, Lillian (Wiertel)

Of Buffalo, NY, September 11, 2019 at age 95. Beloved wife of Richard Bartkowiak; loving mother of James (Sharon) and Mary Ann (Anthony LaMonte) Bartkowiak; devoted grandmother Katie, Richard, and Michael; dear sister of the late Josephine Buchnowski and Charlotte Cholasinski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the KOLANO FUNERAL HOME, 396 Amherst St. (near Grant), Friday 4-8 PM, where prayers will be held Saturday at 9 AM, followed by a Mass of Christain Burial at Assumption Church at 9:30 AM. Entombment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com