Arts beat: Brass on the grass, Divas at the Hall, new exhibits

Expect more good luck than not on Friday the 13th at the monthly M&T Second Friday get-together at the Burchfield Penney Art Center at SUNY Buffalo State.

The weather still allows for the party to spill onto the front yard along Elmwood Avenue, where the Buffalo Brass Machine will be bringing the funk, hip-hop, NOLA jazz and more from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Expect the band to party up the sundown before participants in the performance piece by Art Moves Me present a combination of music, dance and video (projected on the center's curved facade) from 8 to 9 p.m.

The Performance Truck also will be on-site from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Inside the center, guests can make their own art in a workshop. The film installation "Tour Without End: Twenty-One Portraits and a Protest," a collaboration with University at Buffalo's art galleries, opens at the same time.

The Burchfield galleries (1300 Elmwood Ave.) are open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday; special events start at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free or discounted thanks to M&T.

Divas to perform at Women's Hall of Fame

Mary Kate O'Connell and friends will present a special Broadway edition of "Gentlemen Prefer Divas" at Shea's Smith Theatre in celebration of Curtain Up!. But before that, the Divas will have a once-in-a-lifetime girls day out as guest performers for the 2019 luncheon and induction ceremonies at the National Women's Hall of Fame, up the Thruway off exit 41.

The event begins at noon Sept. 14 at the Del Lago Resort (1133 Route 414 in Waterloo), a few miles north of the Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls. This year's ceremony also celebrates the 100th anniversary of women obtaining the right to vote in the Unites States. The lunch is sold out; tickets to the induction, which begins at 2 p.m., are $150 at womenofthehall.org.

O'Connell, who directs her own theater company in Buffalo in addition to performing, has presented versions of "Diva by Diva: A Celebration of Women!" for more than 20 years. The performances include women, and sometimes men, from the local theater community as well as politicians, business leaders, activists and other interesting people who sing, tell jokes, perform skits -- whatever MK assigns to them. Among those scheduled to join her for the Hall performance are Mary Craig, Melissa Leventhal, Katy Miner and Cherie Messore.

Singer Amanda Mena, from the television competition "America's Got Talent," will sing the national anthem and other songs, and the Naomi Nakanishi Jazz Ensemble also will perform.

This year's Hall of Fame inductees are attorney Gloria Allred, activists Angela Davis and Sarah Deer, actor Jane Fonda, Col. Nicole Malachowski (USAF, ret.), U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, composer Laurie Spiegel, fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and biomedical researcher Flossie Wong-Staal. Also, Congresswoman Louise Slaughter and suffragist Rose O'Neill, a turn of the century cartoonist, will be inducted posthumously.

One artist, two shows

A paired exhibition by artist Peter Stephens is on view through Oct. 12 at two city galleries. "Elemental / Ornamental" is a collaboration between the Nine Freudenheim Gallery (140 North St. in the Hotel Lenox), and Eleven Twenty Projects (1120 Main St.). The abstract geometric works were created in the past year, with large black and white paintings at Eleven Twenty and smaller color works at Nina Freudenheim.

For hours, check the galleries' websites, eleventwentyprojects.com and ninafreudenheimgallery.com.

South Town arts festival



The Orchard Park Festival of the Arts is bringing dozens of artists and craft vendors to the grounds of the Orchard Park Middle School (60 S. Lincoln Ave., Orchard Park). Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 14 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15. The event is being organized by the Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce; it previously was run by the local Jaycees and called the Quaker Arts Festival.