Another Voice: Forum on dangers of wind power was one-sided

By Padma Kasthurirangan

An anti-wind forum called “Health Impacts of Industrial Wind” was held at ECC's North Campus on Tuesday. “Ghosts of Wind Turbines past” would have been a more apt title to the event.

As an engineer and wind installer, I have not experienced any of the “wind turbine syndrome” personally while working on, in, near or around a wind turbine of any size. I also work with and for people who live in excellent wind sites and have or potentially want to host utility scale wind turbines on their land that don’t seem to have problems with wind farms.

Nevertheless, I have heard my share of the usual complaints – noise, shadow flicker, safety concerns, bird/bat impacts – and some more unusual complaints – like clothes not drying on the line or more cabbage smell in the air. I have also worked with National Labs and participated in various efforts by the wind industry to proactively identify issues and come up with mitigation measures where warranted.

I have learned that all of the legitimate claims can be addressed by responsible siting and ethical engineering practices. The anti-wind industry seems to have learned that, too. So they have changed their rhetoric – they’re now going with “you can’t hear the noise, but you can feel the presence of them” and the effects claimed range from squint-eye to appendicitis.

If I had a bag of popcorn and a plush throw, I would have sworn I spent Tuesday afternoon watching a Stephen King movie. The “experts” invited touted their lengthy presentations filled with graphs from past decades rife with wrong data and vague numbers like “several,” or “non-trivial number,” which is just code for absence of real data.

The environmental attorney’s brief on transmission capacities was just outdated and his 35 dBA sound level recommendation for rural New York essentially outlaws one of the state’s biggest industries – farming.

The one resident “impacted by wind turbines” I stayed to hear related genuinely scary sounding health issues. However, she also stated that these symptoms started as soon as the developer first approached the town regarding the project. Considering the yearslong permitting and construction times of projects in New York, I do hope that she would go to a real doctor ASAP and address the symptoms rather than chalk it up to the voodoo magic of energy generators.

It is saddening and aggravating to hear elected public officials use public money and a place of education to formally spread misinformation.

I urge everyone to visit the U.S. Department of Energy’s Wind Energy Technologies Office webpage for real information.

Padma Kasthurirangan is an engineer and partner at Buffalo Renewables, which installs wind and solar power systems.