ANDO, Michelle M.

ANDO - Michelle M. Of Grand Island, entered into rest September 11, 2019. Loving daughter of Josette Doyle and Michael (Renee) Ando; dear sister of Michael (fiancée Nicole Neri) Ando, Kelly Doyle, and Ashley Doyle; cherished step-sister of Zachary Erich, Logan Erich, and the late Joshua Erich; adored granddaughter of Bonnie and Thomas Mulroy and the late Michael and Patricia Ando; also survived by loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Sunday from 1-6 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville, on Monday morning at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. Condolences offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com