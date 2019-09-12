ANDERSON, William G., Sr.

ANDERSON - William G., Sr. Of Orchard Park, NY, September 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Myrna J. (Williamson) Anderson; dearest father of William G. (Cynthia) Anderson Jr., Shawn M. Howard and David S. (Cynthia) Anderson; grandfather of William B., Stacey, and Daniel (Shannon) Anderson, Andrew Howard, Holly Anderson, Jeffrey (Amanda) Howard and Christy Anderson; great-grandfather of Abby, Maisie and Riley; stepfather of John F. (Tsukasa), Ronald F., Kevin (Kitty) Burgess, and Sandra L. (Owen) Ward; step-grandfather of Cole (Angie) Burgess, Sarah (Jeff) Rutledge, and Barry Hazen; step-great-grandfather of Leighton Rutledge; son of the late Gerald T. and Marion I. (Ash) Anderson; brother of Gerald (late Mary Lou) Anderson; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Hillcrest cemetery, 5223 Abbott Rd., Hamburg, NY, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 AM. Mr. Anderson was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. Arrangements by: Erie County cremation service, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com