Absolut working to relocate Orchard Park facility patients, employees

The owner of an Absolut nursing home in Orchard Park that will be closed said it will work with a union representing affected employees to try to place those workers in jobs at other Absolut facilities.

Absolut Facilities Management on Wednesday filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and announced it would shut down its Absolut Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Orchard Park, a 202-bed facility with about 185 residents. The company's bankruptcy filing said the location employs 234 people.

The planned shutdown will mean disruption for patients and employees alike.

Patients will be offered choices of where they would like to be placed, and referrals will be made to those facilities, said Christopher Luterek, vice president of business development. Luterek said the closing will happen when "the last patient moves out," but he did not specify a target date.

Todd Hobler, vice president with SEIU 1199, which represents workers at Absolut facilities, said the company and union will negotiate the terms of the shutdown of the Orchard Park facility.

"The first item on our agenda to negotiate are the terms of any employee transfer to current Absolut facilities," Hobler said.

Ideally, Hobler said, employees would move to where the patients are relocated, such as Absolut facility's Aurora Park facility, in East Aurora. That location has 320 beds and 331 employees, according to the company's bankruptcy filing. It is about eight miles from the Orchard Park facility that will be closed.

"That's the ideal situation," he said. "Some folks might not be able to work in East Aurora. They may have transportation issues. Those are all things that we are in the process of working through."

Hobler said the East Aurora facility has vacancies for patients as well as employees.

"It seems as if a good number of employees and residents can be placed there, but not all," he said.

Absolut has vacancies at some other facilities, but those locations are further away from Orchard Park, he said. SEIU 1199 represents nearly 1,000 workers across Absolut's seven facilities.

If affected employees are unable or unwilling to move to other Absolut facilities, "we have other 1199 [represented] employers in the area that are very interested in recruiting Absolut workers to their employment," Hobler said.

Hobler said there had been rumors and speculation about the financial difficulties Absolut was facing, but the union wasn't warned that a bankruptcy filing was coming.

"We've been operating very quickly to make sure we're doing all we can to place our members in comparable jobs," he said.