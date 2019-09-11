Share this article

What's going on in WNY for National Hispanic Heritage Month?

National Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in Buffalo with a ceremony Friday in the Ring of Knowledge in the Central Library on Lafayette Square.

The event is free.

Hispanic Heritage Month — an annual celebration of Hispanic and Latino American culture, heritage and contributions — runs Sunday through Oct. 15.

This year's theme is Hispanic Americans: A History of Serving Our Nation.

The Hispanic Heritage Council of Western New York is sponsoring special events throughout the month, including:

  • Movie Day at the Museum: "The Borinqueneers" — 65th Infantry Regiment documentary; 2:30 to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Buffalo History Museum, 1 Museum Court.
  • The Science of Puerto Rican Cooking; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Buffalo Museum of Science, 1020 Humboldt Parkway.
  • Roswell Park Annual Hispanic Heritage Month celebration; 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Kaminski Park & Gardens, 120 Carlton St.

