(nee Lindstrom)

September 9, 2019 at age 75. Beloved mother of William "Scott" West, Brian West, Stephanie (David) Sawyer and David (Erin) West; loving grandmother of Danielle, Joshua, Tyler, Sydney, Nicolas, Julia, Andrew, Audrey, Samuel and Ruby; dear sister of Kathleen Chopra, Virginia Bloos, Helen Ewoldt, Lynne (Jim) Lawless and David (Elaine) Lindstrom; also survived by cherished nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 4-7 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (at Parker Blvd.) where services will immediately follow at 7:00 PM. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com