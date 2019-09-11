WALES, Sally S. (Sturm)

September 10, 2019; beloved wife of 62 years to Robert A. Wales; dear mother of Scott R. (Jane Osburn), Pamela F. (William) Szafarczyk, Mark H. Wales and Lori F. (Eric) Wyman; loving grandmother of Holly, Rachel and Paul; sister of the late Harold P. Sturm. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins Road), where Funeral Services will be held Friday at 10 AM. Family and friends invited. If so desired, donations in Sally's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com