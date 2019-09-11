URBANEK, Joan B. (Blazak)

URBANEK - Joan B.

(nee Blazak)

Of Cheektowaga, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2019 surrounded by her family. Loving wife of the late Joseph Urbanek; beloved mother of David (Ellen) Urbanek; cherished grandmother of Kristen (Jesse) Herr; great-grandmother to Kingston; survived by several nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 9 AM in St. Casimir RC Church, 160 Cable St., Buffalo. Please assemble at church. Interment in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Share your condolences at SmolarekCares.com