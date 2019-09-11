UB management school names its executive of the year

Moog chairman and CEO John Scannell was named 2019 Buffalo Niagara Executive of the Year, by the University at Buffalo School of Management.

Scannell was named CEO of the Elma-based aerospace manufacturer in 2011, and added the duties of chairman in 2014. UB said Scannell is recognized as "a humble, quiet leader who brings diverse stakeholders together and has helped propel Moog’s steady growth over the past several years."

The award will be presented at the 70th annual UB School of Management Alumni Association awards banquet on Nov. 7 at the Hyatt Regency Buffalo.