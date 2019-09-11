Town holding public meeting on plans for Amherst Central Park

Amherst Supervisor Brian J. Kulpa and other town officials will hold a community meeting on Thursday to get feedback from residents on the proposed Amherst Central Park initiative.

The meeting will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Getzville Fire Company's banquet hall, 630 Dodge Road.

The town plans to redesign the former Westwood Country Club and its Audubon Golf Course into a neighborhood branded Amherst Central Park. The redevelopment could include new parkland, arts and theater programming, new sports venues, a combined hotel and medical office and a senior living center.

Planning is in the early stages and town officials want to get public input on the project. On Thursday, Kulpa will make brief introductory remarks and attendees can discuss the project in further detail in interactive breakout sessions.

For more information about the meeting, call the supervisor’s office at 631-7032.