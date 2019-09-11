SIMON, Peter

SIMON - Peter September 7, 2019. Loving father of Sarah C. Simon, Kimberly (Todd) Klubek, and Todd Ciotuszynski; dear grandfather of Nicholas Klubek; longtime companion of Peggy Druar; "Uncle Pete" to Andy and Tommy Jankowiak; also survived by longtime friends Debby Jankowiak, Don and Julie Popple, and many family and friends. Family and friends may call Sunday from 3-6 PM at THE DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, where a Funeral Service will be held at 6 PM. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com