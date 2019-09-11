ROBINSON, Hope J.

ROBINSON - Hope J. Age 59, of North Tonawanda, unexpectedly September 5, 2019. Hope was a graduate from Canisius College with an M.S. in Counselor Education, was a graduate of the State University of New York at Buffalo with a B.A. in Legal Studies and was a graduate of Medaille College with a B.S. in Public Relations. She was also a 1978 graduate of Sweet Home High School. Hope worked as a paralegal with Neighborhood Legal Services. She was also a mediator with the WNY Dispute Resolution Center. She was an advocate for the developmentally disabled at the Resource Center in Jamestown, NY. She was a Contract Mediator for the United States Postal Service. She was also a substitute teacher for Erie County BOCES. She interned at the Blind Association and the Buffalo Alternative High School. She served on the board for the Habitat for Humanity Niagara Chapter and Autism Services, Inc. She was a member of the New York State Dispute Resolution Association, the Academy of Family Mediators, the WNY Association of Family and Divorce Mediators the Paralegal Association of WNY, the Grand Island Community Chorus and the Children's Community Chorus of the Tonawandas. Dear sister of Faith (Padraig) Guinan of East Coventry, PA, Gregory E. Robinson of the Town of Tonawanda and Cheryl (Jeffrey) Vance of Amherst; Loving aunt of Elyse Mazurkiewicz, John Paul Vance, Wesley Vance and Morgan Vance; Great aunt to Luke Mazurkiewicz. Also survived by many cousins. Friends may call at the Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver St. at Ward Rd. in North Tonawanda on Thursday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 11 AM from St. Joseph University Parish, 3269 Main St., Buffalo. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Habitat for Humanity Niagara Chapter or to Autism Services, Inc. Guest register available at frettholdfuneralhome.com