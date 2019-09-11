RIVETT, Karen D. (Dillon)

September 10, 2019, age 76. Beloved wife of 49 years to Frank B. Rivett; loving mother of Frank D. (Julie) Rivett and Caryn R. (Marc) West; cherished grandmother of Hannah, Abbie and Brittany; dear daughter of the late Edward and Marion (nee Campion) Dillon; caring sister of Bonnie Tritt, Jane (Roger) King, Kate (Bud) Carlson, Tom (Marianne) Dillon, Terry (Scott) Mantel, Mike Dillon, Patricia Olenych, Ed (Wendy) Dillon, Jim Dillon and the late Lynn Rivett; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present on Thursday from 1-3 and 6-9 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street, Clarence. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday from Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main Street, Clarence at 10 AM. Friends are asked to please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or Our Lady of Peace Church. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com