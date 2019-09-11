Reporters' Notebook: Sept. 11, 2019

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to legendary football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant, born on this date in 1913, “Winning isn’t everything, but it beats anything that comes in second.”

• • •

WELCOME MAT – A free Health and Wellness Open House for older adults and their families will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday in Marigold Senior living, 3026 Grand Island Blvd., Grand Island.

There will be chiropractic mini-evaluations, five-minute chair massages, blood pressure screenings, health and benefits consultations and information about People Inc. programs for seniors. Free mammography screenings will be available by appointment. Call 632-7465 and select Option 3.

There also will be tours of Marigold apartments. Registration is encouraged. Call 773-0907.

• • •

COMING BACK – “Regeneration: Jewish Life in Poland,” a photography exhibit documenting the revival of Jewish culture in Poland, will have its American premiere with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Peter and Elizabeth C. Tower Gallery in the Haberman Gacioch Arts Center at Daemen College. The exhibit, which is free and features images by renowned photographer Chuck Fishman, will be on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday through Oct. 11.

Jakob Nowakowski, executive director of the Galicia Jewish Museum in Krakow, who coordinated the exhibit, will take part in a panel discussion about it at 1 p.m. Friday in the college’s Wick Campus Center. Joining him will be Sean Martin, associate curator for Jewish history at the Western Reserve Historical Society in Cleveland; and award-winning Buffalo journalist Rich Kellman, who reported on Poland in the 1970s and 1980s. The program also will include a documentary film, “A Town Called Brzostek,” which tells of the restoration of the community’s Jewish cemetery.

• • •

RETURN VISIT – The “City of Light” tour led by Buffalo-born author Lauren Belfer on Saturday afternoon is sold out, but seats are still available for her talk at 5 p.m. in the Theodore Roosevelt Inaugural Site, 641 Delaware Ave. Tickets for “From Fact to Fiction: Reflections on Writing Three Historical Novels” are $30 and are available by calling 245-3032 or visiting explorebuffalo.org. Doors open at 4. After her talk, there will be light refreshments and a cash bar.

• • •

GREAT MUSIC – Renowned British choral composer Bob Chilcott’s “St. John Passion” will be performed in a free concert at 7 p.m. Friday in Calvary Episcopal Church, 20 Milton St. at South Cayuga Road, Williamsville. Featured with the Calvary Church Choir, directed by Kevin Durkin, will be soloists James Judd, Daniel Ihasz and Holly Bewlay, along with a chamber orchestra. A reception will follow.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – James Collier, Noney Rokitka, Keenan Toohey, Gary Lee, Pinky Regan, Catherine Schweitzer, Francina Spoth, Rose Cooper, Alice Buczkowski, Billy Szafarski, Chris Szafarski, Judy Novelli, Cyndy Canady, Ronald Sieracki, Craig Semple, Tom Herr, Aimee Musilli, Armani Bonilla, Louise Domagala, Jackie Nigrelli and Paulette Giarratano.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.