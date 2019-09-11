PRUSAK, Ronald E.

PRUSAK - Ronald E. September 9, 2019. Husband of Shirley; father of Kevin, Kelly and Kolleen; former father-in-law of Tony Kandra; grandfather of Laci, Jake (Hanna) and Kevin; great-grandfather of Mia and Ava; cousin and best friend of Danny and Jeanette Surdej; and best friend of Stevie, Dustmop, Rudy and Pink. Relatives and friends may call at the Barron-Miller Funeral Home, INc., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Thursday and Friday from 4-8 PM. Mass of Christan Burial, Saturday at 9 AM in St. Bernard's Church, 1990 Clinton St. Please assemble at church. That Ron is finally at peace after 52 years of battling MS, and the pain of 18 years with a crushed foot and four years of cancer. Memorials may be made to the Buffalo Animal Shelter.