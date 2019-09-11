One dead in accident in Chautauqua County

One person died in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on Route 394 in the Town of North Harmony, Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies said a pickup truck on Magnolia Stedman Road failed to stop at 10:20 a.m. at a stop sign at the intersection with Route 394 and collided with a detached semi truck, causing it to roll over.

The operator of the detached semi truck, whose identity was not released by the Sheriff's Office, was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the pickup truck was transported to Westfield Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries, deputies said.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the Sheriff's Office.