Don Beebe's Super Bowl play on Leon Lett among the NFL's Top 100

Don Beebe's play to prevent Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Leon Lett from a touchdown in Super Bowl XXVII is included among the NFL 100 Greatest Plays as selected by a panel of 80 members chosen by NFL Media and the Associated Press.

The plays ranked No. 100 to No. 31 will be revealed Friday in consecutive episodes of the NFL Greatest 100 series on the NFL Network beginning at 8 p.m.

According to a news release, Beebe's play is among the group to be revealed Friday.

During nine NFL seasons, Beebe wound up playing in six Super Bowls: four with the Bills and two with the Green Bay Packers. He was part of the Packer team that beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI. However, Beebe’s most memorable Super Bowl moment came during the third of the Bills’ four consecutive losses in the big game.

With Dallas leading, 52-17, in the fourth quarter, Beebe gave chase after Cowboys defensive end Leon Lett recovered a fumble and lumbered toward the end zone. As Lett began celebrating a certain touchdown, Beebe came streaking in seemingly out of nowhere to knock the ball out of his hand just before he crossed the goal line. The ball rolled out of the end zone for a touchback.

“I don’t think there's been a day in 25 years that I haven't received at least one letter in the mail about that Leon Lett play,” Beebe told the News last season. “Wherever I go, I mean, it doesn't matter if it's a restaurant, anywhere, people will come up and say something about that. It has gotten more miles for me than anything else by far.”