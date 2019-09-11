MOSKALUK, Bernice A. (Kubiszyn)

MOSKALUK - Bernice A. (nee Kubiszyn)

Of Lackawanna, NY, September 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Moskaluk; dearest mother of William (Doreen) and the late Sandra; grandmother of Jodi (Matthew) Jagiello and Nicholas (Amberlee); great-grandmother of Julian, Harrison and Beck; daughter of the late Nicholas and Matilda (nee Bradlinski) Kubiszyn; sister of the late Alexandra (late Frank) Panek, John (late Angie), Joseph (late Frances), Sophie (late Edward) Galus, Walter (late Marry) and Michael (late Sophie); also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY on Friday, September 13th from 3-8 PM. Chapel Service Saturday at 11 AM. Flowers gratefully declined, donations may be made to Hospice Buffalo.