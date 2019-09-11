Meet Lissa Marie Redmond, author of three cold case detective novels

Nothing like having a front row seat to people's most unorthodox, bizarre, perverted and criminal behavior to find great ideas for your novel. Retired Buffalo police homicide detective Lissa Marie Redmond now has three books published featuring her alter ego, cold case detective Lauren Riley.

Readers have several chances this month to meet Redmond, who still lives in Buffalo, and to get a signed copy of her latest book, "A Means to an End." You can even bring along or pick up books 1 and 2 in the Cold Case series "A Cold Day in Hell" (is that aimed at Buffalo winters?) and "The Murder Book."

Redmond will be at Barnes & Noble in Boulevard Consumer Square (1565 Niagara Falls Blvd., Amherst) from 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 14. Later that evening, from 7 to 9 p.m., she will be at the McKinley Barnes & Noble (3701 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg).

The local launch party for the books will be a week later, from 4 to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 at the nonprofit Dog Ears Bookstore & Cafe (688 Abbott Road). Redmond will speak about and read from the book between 5 and 7 p.m.