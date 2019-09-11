Man pleads guilty to ramming his car into gates of Buffalo FBI office

A Buffalo man admitted to ramming his car into the gates of Buffalo's FBI office in a 2017 incident that cost over $100,000 in damage, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York announced Wednesday.

Robert Lowe, 37, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to depredation of government property. The charge carries a maximum of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul E. Bonanno, who is handling the case, stated that on March 30, 2017, at approximately 10:45 p.m., Lowe "willfully crashed his motor vehicle" into two exterior gates at the Federal Bureau of Investigation office located at One FBI Plaza in Buffalo.

As a result of the crash, prosecutors said that $889 had to be spent on emergency gate repairs and emergency temporary barriers, $88,040 had to be spent to purchase new gates, new gate controllers and a new guard booth and $20,866 was spent on overtime for guards necessitated by the repair work. The total amount spent because of the crash was $109,796.

Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.