Man accusing Lockport of police brutality sentenced to 6 years for drug sales

Frank A. D'Angelo, who sued the Lockport Police Department earlier this year, accusing an officer of beating him during a drug arrest, was sentenced Wednesday to six years in state prison for selling drugs.

It was the minimum sentence Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon could give D'Angelo, a four-time felon. Sheldon said D'Angelo was ousted from the judicial diversion program of court-supervised drug treatment March 27 for a "litany" of rule violations.

"This disease has been my cancer, and I've paid dearly for it," said D'Angelo, 39, of Chestnut Ridge Road, Town of Lockport.

He pleaded guilty Nov. 5 to selling $40 worth of cocaine Sept. 1, 2017, and $20 each in cocaine and amphetamines Sept. 15, 2017, both in the City of Lockport.

D'Angelo claims he was beaten Oct. 17, 2017, during a misdemeanor drug arrest that resulted in a guilty plea and a 179-day jail sentence. Interim Police Chief Steven C. Preisch said in May his review of the file convinced him the use of force was justified.