KIENER, Rose Marie (Weber)

KIENER - Rose Marie (nee Weber)

September 7, 2019, age 85; beloved wife of the late Richard J. Kiener; loving mother of Karen M. (Dr. James T.) Conway and the late Thomas R. Kiener; dearest Oma of Nicholas, Bridget, Zachary and Claire J. Kiener and Kelly, Caitlin and Colleen Conway; also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. The family will be present Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main St. (near Harris Hill Rd.). Family and friends are invited Saturday at 9:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 4375 Harris Hill Rd., Williamsville, NY 14221. Please assemble at church. Entombment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com