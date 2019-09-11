High school scores & schedules (Sept. 12)

Boys soccer
Wednesday’s games
Monsignor Martin
St. Mary’s/Lanc. 11, Christian Central 1
SM: Luke Szablewski 4g-a; Ethan Farrar 2g-3a; Noah Winiarski 15 saves
ECIC II
Wmsv. South 5, Hamburg 2
ECIC IV
Tonawanda 1, Alden 0
T: Hunter Hollock g; Devon Carey so, 12 saves
Niagara-Orleans
Wilson 1, Akron 0
Newfane 4, Albion 0
Roy-Hart 3, Medina 1
R: Noah Stern 2g; Trent Choate g
DYouville Cup
Bennett 6, MST Seneca 2
B: Henok Woldemichael 16 sv; Yohannes Kesete 3g-a
East at da Vinci, no report
South Park at Riverside, no report
CCAA East
Allegany-Limestone 3, Randolph 0
Ellicottville 2, Salamanca 0.
CCAA Central
Maple Grove 4, Frewsburg 0
Westfield 7, Silver Creek 0
Pine Valley 2, North Collins 0
CCAA West
Fredonia 1, Chautauqua Lake 1
Falconer 3, Olean 2
Southwestern 4, Dunkirk 0
Nonleague
Park 5, Tapestry 1
P: Jack Benzinger 2g
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Gow, 4:30 p.m.
ECIC I
Williamsville North at Frontier, 5 p.m.
Orchard Park at Jamestown, 5 p.m.
Clarence at Lancaster, 5 p.m.
ECIC II
West Seneca East at Amherst, 5 p.m.
Sweet Home at Starpoint, 7 p.m.
ECIC III
East Aurora at Maryvale, 4:30 p.m.
Pioneer at Iroquois, 5 p.m.
Lake Shore at Cheektowaga, 7 p.m.
ECIC IV
Lackawanna at Eden, 4:30 p.m.
Springville at Holland, 6 p.m.
Niagara Frontier
Nia.-Wheatfield at Grand Island, 4:45 p.m.
DYouville Cup
McKinley at City Honors, 4 p.m.
I-Prep/Grover at Hutch-Tech, 4:30 p.m.
Olmsted at Lafayette, 4:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Olmsted at Amherst, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Wednesday’s games
ECIC I
Clarence 2, Lancaster 2 (OT)
L: Cassidy Adamec g; Kam Vanderbosch g
Frontier 4, Jamestown 0
J: Ainsley Pirotta 2g; Katherine Mahoney g
ECIC II
Williamsville South 4, Starpoint 0
WS: Emma Petrie 2g; Lindsey Olen so
Amherst 8, West Seneca East 3
A: Emma Klein 3g
ECIC III
Iroquois 9, Maryvale 1
I: Grace Kulniszewski 3g-a; Brittney Esslinger 2g; Morgan Kulniszewski 4a
Depew 6, Cheektowaga 0
D: Alyssa Amirato 2g
Pioneer at East Aurora, no report
ECIC IV
Tonawanda 9, JFK 1
T: Baylin Tighe 4g-3a; Emma Ljiljanich 2g-2a
Springville 11, Lackawanna 0
Eden at Holland, no report
Nonleague
North Tonawanda 2, Allegany-Limestone 1
NT: Kylie Miranto g
Mount St. Mary at Alden, no report
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
Christian Central at O’Hara, 4:30 p.m.
ECIC III
Maryvale at Lake Shore, 4:45 p.m.
ECIC IV
Lackawanna at JFK, 4:30 p.m.
Niagara-Orleans
Barker at Akron, 4:30 p.m.
Albion at Wilson, 4:30 p.m.
Newfane at Roy-Hart, 6:30 p.m.
CCAA Central
Westfield at Pine Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Chaut. Lake at Silver Creek, 4:30 p.m.
North Collins at Frewsburg, 5 p.m.
CCAA East
Salamanca at Randolph, 4:30 p.m.
Ellicottville at Catt/Little Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Portville at Franklinville, 4:30 p.m.
Radcliffe Cup
Buffalo Arts at Hutch-Tech, 4:30 p.m.
MEC at I-Prep/Grover, 4:30 p.m.
McKinley at Olmsted, 4:30 p.m.
Emerson at da Vinci, 4:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Olean at Falconer, 4:30 p.m.
Buffalo Sem at Sweet Home, 4:45 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Starpoint, 5 p.m.
Fredonia at City Honors, 7 p.m.
Girls volleyball
Wednesday’s games
ECIC I
Frontier 17-25-25-25, West Seneca West 25-11-15-15
F: Taylor Tighe 7 digs; Hailey Gerkin 21 assts
ECIC III
Springville 23-25-17-25-25, East Aurora 25-19-25-23-21
Niagara Frontier
Kenmore East 25-25-25, CSAT 16-17-11
KE: Hailie Puzzella 8 kills, 3 aces; Gabrielle Sordetto 4 kills
Kenmore West 25-25-25, Niagara Falls 23-16-14
KW: Molly Frothingham 18 assts, 3 aces; Sophia Gardner 4 aces, 3 kills
Niagara-Wheatfield 25-26-25, Lew-Port 11-24-15
NW: Maddie Ernle 3 blocks, 5 kills; Elanna Lysiak 4 blocks, 9 kills; Emily Brochey 18 assts, 4 aces
Grand Island 25-25-25, North Tonawanda 16-20-15
CCAA North
Cassadaga Valley 25-25-25, Silver Creek 18-15-19
CV: Meghan LeBaron 5 kills, 4 blocks
Fredonia 25-25-25, Forestville 20-16-18
FR: Anna Valone 15 kills, 3 aces; Rebecca Piede 4 aces, 12 assts
Gowanda 25-25-25, Westfield 18-8-8
Nonleague
Pioneer 26-25-25, Holland 24-22-21
Lackawanna 25-25-25, Riverside 11-19-11
St. Mary’s/Lanc. 25-25-21-17-25, Clarence 17-23-25-25-11
SM: Kelly Cleversley 21 kills; Jasmine Brundage 37 digs; Courtney Korkowiak 45 assts
Lancaster 34-25-25-25, Wmsv. South 36-23-17-23
Sacred Heart 25-22-25-25, Lockport 18-25-11-23
Dunkirk at Pine Valley, no report
Cleveland Hill at Cheektowaga, no report
Hamburg at Eden, no report
Maryvale at West Seneca East, no report
Today’s games
Monsignor Martin
Nardin at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Mount St. Mary, 6 p.m.
ECIC II
Sweet Home at Starpoint, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC IV
Depew at Lackawanna, 6 p.m.
Niagara-Orleans
Wilson at Akron, 6 p.m.
Roy-Hart at Medina, 6 p.m.
Albion at Newfane, 6 p.m.
CCAA Central
Falconer at Clymer, 6:30 p.m.
Chaut Lake at Maple Grove, 6:30 p.m.
Panama at Southwestern, 6:30 p.m.
CCAA East
Portville at Ellicottville, 6:30 p.m.
Allegany-Limestone at Olean, 6:30 p.m.
Catt/Little Valley at Randolph, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo Public Schools
Emerson at Burgard, 4:30 p.m.
South Park at East, 4:30 p.m.
I-Prep/Grover at Hutch-Tech, 4:30 p.m.
MST Seneca at McKinley, 6 p.m.
Buffalo Arts at Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.
da Vinci at Middle Early College, 6:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Health Sciences at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.
Amherst at North Tonawanda, 4:45 p.m.
Salamanca at New Life Christian, 5 p.m.
Brocton at Sherman, 5 p.m.
Silver Creek at Pine Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Boys volleyball
Wednesday’s games
Monsignor Martin
Canisius 25-25-25, St. Francis 13-16-10
Niagara Frontier
Grand Island 25-25-25, North Tonawanda 9-11-12
Kenmore West 26-25-25-25, Niagara Falls 28-22-21-18
Nonleague
St. Mary’s/Lanc. 21-25-25-25, Hutch-Tech 25-18-20-22
SM: Sean Brown 23 kills, 4 aces; Sam Knospe 6 kills
Kenmore East 25-25-25, City Honors 8-18-14
KE: Mike Greiner 10 assts
St. Joe’s 25-25-28, Lancaster 21-23-26
SJ: Nathan Wojcinski 15 kills; Ryan Lane 15 kills; Nick Mayer 41 assts
Cardinal O’Hara at Olmsted, no report
Today’s games
ECIC I
Lancaster at Orchard Park, 6:30 p.m.
Frontier at Williamsville North, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC II
Wmsv. East at West Seneca East, 6:30 p.m.
ECIC III
Cheektowaga at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.
Iroquois at Eden, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
East Aurora at Maryvale, 5:15 p.m.
Starpoint at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.
McKinley at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 7 p.m
Field hockey
Wednesday’s games
Monsignor Martin
Nichols 3, Sacred Heart 0
N: Lyla Allen g-a
ECIC
Pioneer 2, West Seneca West 1
P: Alyssa Roblee gwg
Lancaster 1, Williamsville South 0
L: Morganne Dee g; Lexi Odrobina a
Williamsville North 6, Starpoint 0
Sweet Home at East Aurora, no report
Clarence at Holland, no report
Iroquois at Amherst, no report
Nonleague
Roy-Hart 10, Buffalo Seminary 0
Today’s games
Niagara-Orleans
Akron at Barker, 4:45 p.m.
Roy-Hart at Newfane, 4:45 p.m.
Medina at Kenmore, 7 p.m.
Nonleague
Sacred Heart at Wilson, 4:45 p.m.
Boys golf
Monsignor Martin
Timon-St. Jude 209, St. Francis 231
M: Pat Scherer (TSJ) 39 at Wanakah CC
St. Mary’s 206, St. Francis 231
M: Jacob Dantonio (SM) 37 at Wanakah CC
ECIC Large South
Williamsville North 281, Clarence 284
M: Justin Gugliuzza (C) 39 at Brookfield
ECIC Large South
Orchard Park 246, West Seneca 290
M: Jackson Roskow (OP) 35 at Harvest Hill
East Aurora/Holland 262, Hamburg 268
M: Max Czora (EA) 40 at 18 Mile Creek
Niagara Orleans
Medina 242, Akron 269
M: Ian Wagner (M) 40 at Shelridge
Albion 228, Roy-Hart 283
M: Nick Perry (A) 42 at Hickory Ridge
Niagara Frontier
North Tonawanda 265, Grand Island 288
M: Jaxon Hummel (NT) 34 at River Oaks
Nia. Wheatfield 247, Kenmore East 255
M: Anthony Delisanti (NW) 32 at Brighton
Girls golf
Monsignor Martin
Buffalo Seminary 285, Mount Mercy 315
M: Aubrey Schmidt (BS) 48 at Delaware Park
Sacred Heart 282, Mount St. Mary 287
ML Taylor Dawidewicz (MSM) 49
Girls tennis
ECIC I
Clarence 5, West Seneca West 0
Orchard Park 3, Lancaster 2
ECIC II
Amherst 5, Sweet Home 0
ECIC III
Iroquois 5, Maryvale 0
Lake Shore 5, West Seneca East 0
East Aurora 5, Cheektowaga 0
Niagara Frontier
Lockport 5, Kenmore East 0
Niagara Wheatfield 5, Niagara Falls 0
Grand Island 4, North Tonawanda 1
Lew-Port 4, Kenmore West 1
Nonleague
Falconer 5, Maple Grove 0
Southwestern 3, Olean 2
