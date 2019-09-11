Share this article

print logo

High school scores & schedules (Sept. 12)

Published

Boys soccer

Wednesday’s games

Monsignor Martin

St. Mary’s/Lanc. 11, Christian Central 1

SM: Luke Szablewski 4g-a; Ethan Farrar 2g-3a; Noah Winiarski 15 saves

ECIC II

Wmsv. South 5, Hamburg 2

ECIC IV

Tonawanda 1, Alden 0

T: Hunter Hollock g; Devon Carey so, 12 saves

Niagara-Orleans

Wilson 1, Akron 0

Newfane 4, Albion 0

Roy-Hart 3, Medina 1

R: Noah Stern 2g; Trent Choate g

DYouville Cup

Bennett 6, MST Seneca 2

B: Henok Woldemichael 16 sv; Yohannes Kesete 3g-a

East at da Vinci, no report

South Park at Riverside, no report

CCAA East

Allegany-Limestone 3, Randolph 0

Ellicottville 2, Salamanca 0.

CCAA Central

Maple Grove 4, Frewsburg 0

Westfield 7, Silver Creek 0

Pine Valley 2, North Collins 0

CCAA West

Fredonia 1, Chautauqua Lake 1

Falconer 3, Olean 2

Southwestern 4, Dunkirk 0

Nonleague

Park 5, Tapestry 1

P: Jack Benzinger 2g

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

St. Mary’s/Lanc. at Gow, 4:30 p.m.

ECIC I

Williamsville North at Frontier, 5 p.m.

Orchard Park at Jamestown, 5 p.m.

Clarence at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

ECIC II

West Seneca East at Amherst, 5 p.m.

Sweet Home at Starpoint, 7 p.m.

ECIC III

East Aurora at Maryvale, 4:30 p.m.

Pioneer at Iroquois, 5 p.m.

Lake Shore at Cheektowaga, 7 p.m.

ECIC IV

Lackawanna at Eden, 4:30 p.m.

Springville at Holland, 6 p.m.

Niagara Frontier

Nia.-Wheatfield at Grand Island, 4:45 p.m.

DYouville Cup

McKinley at City Honors, 4 p.m.

I-Prep/Grover at Hutch-Tech, 4:30 p.m.

Olmsted at Lafayette, 4:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Olmsted at Amherst, 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Wednesday’s games

ECIC I

Clarence 2, Lancaster 2 (OT)

L: Cassidy Adamec g; Kam Vanderbosch g

Frontier 4, Jamestown 0

J: Ainsley Pirotta 2g; Katherine Mahoney g

ECIC II

Williamsville South 4, Starpoint 0

WS: Emma Petrie 2g; Lindsey Olen so

Amherst 8, West Seneca East 3

A: Emma Klein 3g

ECIC III

Iroquois 9, Maryvale 1

I: Grace Kulniszewski 3g-a; Brittney Esslinger 2g; Morgan Kulniszewski 4a

Depew 6, Cheektowaga 0

D: Alyssa Amirato 2g

Pioneer at East Aurora, no report

ECIC IV

Tonawanda 9, JFK 1

T: Baylin Tighe 4g-3a; Emma Ljiljanich 2g-2a

Springville 11, Lackawanna 0

Eden at Holland, no report

Nonleague

North Tonawanda 2, Allegany-Limestone 1

NT: Kylie Miranto g

Mount St. Mary at Alden, no report

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

Christian Central at O’Hara, 4:30 p.m.

ECIC III

Maryvale at Lake Shore, 4:45 p.m.

ECIC IV

Lackawanna at JFK, 4:30 p.m.

Niagara-Orleans

Barker at Akron, 4:30 p.m.

Albion at Wilson, 4:30 p.m.

Newfane at Roy-Hart, 6:30 p.m.

CCAA Central

Westfield at Pine Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Chaut. Lake at Silver Creek, 4:30 p.m.

North Collins at Frewsburg, 5 p.m.

CCAA East

Salamanca at Randolph, 4:30 p.m.

Ellicottville at Catt/Little Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Portville at Franklinville, 4:30 p.m.

Radcliffe Cup

Buffalo Arts at Hutch-Tech, 4:30 p.m.

MEC at I-Prep/Grover, 4:30 p.m.

McKinley at Olmsted, 4:30 p.m.

Emerson at da Vinci, 4:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Olean at Falconer, 4:30 p.m.

Buffalo Sem at Sweet Home, 4:45 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Starpoint, 5 p.m.

Fredonia at City Honors, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball

Wednesday’s games

ECIC I

Frontier 17-25-25-25, West Seneca West 25-11-15-15

F: Taylor Tighe 7 digs; Hailey Gerkin 21 assts

ECIC III

Springville 23-25-17-25-25, East Aurora 25-19-25-23-21

Niagara Frontier

Kenmore East 25-25-25, CSAT 16-17-11

KE: Hailie Puzzella 8 kills, 3 aces; Gabrielle Sordetto 4 kills

Kenmore West 25-25-25, Niagara Falls 23-16-14

KW: Molly Frothingham 18 assts, 3 aces; Sophia Gardner 4 aces, 3 kills

Niagara-Wheatfield 25-26-25, Lew-Port 11-24-15

NW: Maddie Ernle 3 blocks, 5 kills; Elanna Lysiak 4 blocks, 9 kills; Emily Brochey 18 assts, 4 aces

Grand Island 25-25-25, North Tonawanda 16-20-15

CCAA North

Cassadaga Valley 25-25-25, Silver Creek 18-15-19

CV: Meghan LeBaron 5 kills, 4 blocks

Fredonia 25-25-25, Forestville 20-16-18

FR: Anna Valone 15 kills, 3 aces; Rebecca Piede 4 aces, 12 assts

Gowanda 25-25-25, Westfield 18-8-8

Nonleague

Pioneer 26-25-25, Holland 24-22-21

Lackawanna 25-25-25, Riverside 11-19-11

St. Mary’s/Lanc. 25-25-21-17-25, Clarence 17-23-25-25-11

SM: Kelly Cleversley 21 kills; Jasmine Brundage 37 digs; Courtney Korkowiak 45 assts

Lancaster 34-25-25-25, Wmsv. South 36-23-17-23

Sacred Heart 25-22-25-25, Lockport 18-25-11-23

Dunkirk at Pine Valley, no report

Cleveland Hill at Cheektowaga, no report

Hamburg at Eden, no report

Maryvale at West Seneca East, no report

Today’s games

Monsignor Martin

Nardin at Cardinal O’Hara, 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Mount St. Mary, 6 p.m.

ECIC II

Sweet Home at Starpoint, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC IV

Depew at Lackawanna, 6 p.m.

Niagara-Orleans

Wilson at Akron, 6 p.m.

Roy-Hart at Medina, 6 p.m.

Albion at Newfane, 6 p.m.

CCAA Central

Falconer at Clymer, 6:30 p.m.

Chaut Lake at Maple Grove, 6:30 p.m.

Panama at Southwestern, 6:30 p.m.

CCAA East

Portville at Ellicottville, 6:30 p.m.

Allegany-Limestone at Olean, 6:30 p.m.

Catt/Little Valley at Randolph, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo Public Schools

Emerson at Burgard, 4:30 p.m.

South Park at East, 4:30 p.m.

I-Prep/Grover at Hutch-Tech, 4:30 p.m.

MST Seneca at McKinley, 6 p.m.

Buffalo Arts at Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.

da Vinci at Middle Early College, 6:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Health Sciences at Riverside, 4:30 p.m.

Amherst at North Tonawanda, 4:45 p.m.

Salamanca at New Life Christian, 5 p.m.

Brocton at Sherman, 5 p.m.

Silver Creek at Pine Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Boys volleyball

Wednesday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Canisius 25-25-25, St. Francis 13-16-10

Niagara Frontier

Grand Island 25-25-25, North Tonawanda 9-11-12

Kenmore West 26-25-25-25, Niagara Falls 28-22-21-18

Nonleague

St. Mary’s/Lanc. 21-25-25-25, Hutch-Tech 25-18-20-22

SM: Sean Brown 23 kills, 4 aces; Sam Knospe 6 kills

Kenmore East 25-25-25, City Honors 8-18-14

KE: Mike Greiner 10 assts

St. Joe’s 25-25-28, Lancaster 21-23-26

SJ: Nathan Wojcinski 15 kills; Ryan Lane 15 kills; Nick Mayer 41 assts

Cardinal O’Hara at Olmsted, no report

Today’s games

ECIC I

Lancaster at Orchard Park, 6:30 p.m.

Frontier at Williamsville North, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC II

Wmsv. East at West Seneca East, 6:30 p.m.

ECIC III

Cheektowaga at Lake Shore, 6:30 p.m.

Iroquois at Eden, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

East Aurora at Maryvale, 5:15 p.m.

Starpoint at Sweet Home, 6:30 p.m.

McKinley at St. Mary’s/Lanc., 7 p.m

Field hockey

Wednesday’s games

Monsignor Martin

Nichols 3, Sacred Heart 0

N: Lyla Allen g-a

ECIC

Pioneer 2, West Seneca West 1

P: Alyssa Roblee gwg

Lancaster 1, Williamsville South 0

L: Morganne Dee g; Lexi Odrobina a

Williamsville North 6, Starpoint 0

Sweet Home at East Aurora, no report

Clarence at Holland, no report

Iroquois at Amherst, no report

Nonleague

Roy-Hart 10, Buffalo Seminary 0

Today’s games

Niagara-Orleans

Akron at Barker, 4:45 p.m.

Roy-Hart at Newfane, 4:45 p.m.

Medina at Kenmore, 7 p.m.

Nonleague

Sacred Heart at Wilson, 4:45 p.m.

Boys golf

Monsignor Martin

Timon-St. Jude 209, St. Francis 231

M: Pat Scherer (TSJ) 39 at Wanakah CC

St. Mary’s 206, St. Francis 231

M: Jacob Dantonio (SM) 37 at Wanakah CC

ECIC Large South

Williamsville North 281, Clarence 284

M: Justin Gugliuzza (C) 39 at Brookfield

ECIC Large South

Orchard Park 246, West Seneca 290

M: Jackson Roskow (OP) 35 at Harvest Hill

East Aurora/Holland 262, Hamburg 268

M: Max Czora (EA) 40 at 18 Mile Creek

Niagara Orleans

Medina 242, Akron 269

M: Ian Wagner (M) 40 at Shelridge

Albion 228, Roy-Hart 283

M: Nick Perry (A) 42 at Hickory Ridge

Niagara Frontier

North Tonawanda 265, Grand Island 288

M: Jaxon Hummel (NT) 34 at River Oaks

Nia. Wheatfield 247, Kenmore East 255

M: Anthony Delisanti (NW) 32 at Brighton

Girls golf

Monsignor Martin

Buffalo Seminary 285, Mount Mercy 315

M: Aubrey Schmidt (BS) 48 at Delaware Park

Sacred Heart 282, Mount St. Mary 287

ML Taylor Dawidewicz (MSM) 49

Girls tennis

ECIC I

Clarence 5, West Seneca West 0

Orchard Park 3, Lancaster 2

ECIC II

Amherst 5, Sweet Home 0

ECIC III

Iroquois 5, Maryvale 0

Lake Shore 5, West Seneca East 0

East Aurora 5, Cheektowaga 0

Niagara Frontier

Lockport 5, Kenmore East 0

Niagara Wheatfield 5, Niagara Falls 0

Grand Island 4, North Tonawanda 1

Lew-Port 4, Kenmore West 1

Nonleague

Falconer 5, Maple Grove 0

Southwestern 3, Olean 2

There are no comments - be the first to comment