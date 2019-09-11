High School Extra: Frontier's Gleason commits to St. Bonaventure

Brian Gleason, the 2019 Section VI champion in the 1,600 meters indoors and second-place finisher in the event outdoors, announced late Tuesday he will head for St. Bonaventure when he graduates from Frontier next June.

“I am very honored and excited to announce my commitment to run D1 cross country and track at St. Bonaventure,” Gleason reported on his Twitter page.

Gleason ran and finished seventh overall on Frontier’s sectional championship cross country team last fall and ran the lead leg on its championship 4x800 relays in both the sectional indoor and outdoor meets.

He accomplished an unusual two-sport double. Besides being part of the sectional championships in cross country, and indoor and outdoor track, he doubled in the spring as an outfielder on the Falcons’ championship Section VI Class AA baseball team.

In his tweet, besides acknowledging the support of his teammates, coaches, family and friends, Gleason thanked “Mike Morlock for allowing me to run track this past baseball season.”

GI volleyball unbeaten

Fresh off Monday’s victory over defending sectional Class AA champion Lockport, Grand Island won its fourth straight Niagara Frontier League match in boys volleyball, sweeping North Tonawanda, 25,-9, 25-11 and 25-12.

Ranked No. 3 in Western New York, the Vikings won the Clarence Invitational two weeks ago, defeating No. 4 Canisius in the final.

Grand Island (4-0) is off to a strong start in girls volleyball, too. The Vikings also swept North Tonawanda. McCartney Geartz had seven kills in the victory while Emily McNeill came up with 12 digs and Brianna Starr had eight.

St. Mary’s of Lancaster (2-0) and Clarence (3-1) battled for five sets before the host Lancers took charge, winning the final set, 25-11, at home.

Kelly Cleversley had 21 kills and Jasmine Brundage 37 digs for the Lancers. Courtney Korkowiak set up the attack with 45 assists.

Clarence came from two sets down, winning 25-21 and 25-17 to force a fifth set.

Clarence, Lancaster tie

Kailey O’Brien scored the tying goal for Clarence with 20 minutes left in regulation in the Red Devils’ 2-2 draw at Lancaster in their ECIC I girls soccer match. O’Brien also assisted on Payton Payne’s goal.

Sydney Lattimore and Kamryn Vanderbosch scored for Lancaster.

Senior captain Isabelle Andzel made nine saves in goal for Clarence, moving from her defensive post to start in place of injured Kristen Zima.

Sophomore goalkeeper Shealyn Vanderbosch of Lancaster made 14 saves in 100 minutes of play.