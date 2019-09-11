FICK, Eileen A.

FICK - Eileen A. September 10, 2019 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved daughter of the late Edwin and late Tillie (nee Soules) Fick; dearest sister of the late Eleanor Cardas, Edwin C. Fick and Charles L. Fick; survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends, Friday from 2-4 PM (Prayer Service at 3:45 PM) at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). Eileen was a member of the St. Philip the Apostle Parish Seniors and Ladies Club and Cheektowaga Seniors. Share condolences at SmolarekCares.com