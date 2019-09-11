FENESS, Sarah E. (Ott)

Of Depew, entered into rest September 7, 2019, beloved wife of the late Craig P. Feness; devoted mother of Susan (Kenny) Reichert and Julia Lukomski; cherished grandmother of Jonathan, Connor and Allen; adored great-grandmother of Jonathan, Jr.; loving daughter of the late Jerome and Madalyn Ott; dear sister of Posy Ott, Jerome Ott, Jr., Peggy Ott and the late Mimi (Alfred) Naish; fond aunt of Alan, Jennifer, Joanne and Eric. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Friday from 4-8 PM, where a funeral home service will be held on Saturday morning at 10 o'clock. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sarah's name to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com