Eastbound Main Street exits off I-290 in Amherst will be closed this weekend

The exits to eastbound Main Street (Route 5) in Amherst off the I-290 will be closed this weekend due to utility work being done on a portion of Route 5, the New York State Department of Transportation announced Wednesday.

The ramps to Exit 7B (Route 5/Main Street eastbound), from both the eastbound and westbound I-290, will be closed. There will be posted detours which will direct traffic to Exit 6, Sheridan Drive.

There will also be a lane closure on the I-90 westbound ramp to the I-290, and a lane closure on Route 5 eastbound at the I-290.

The closures will begin at approximately 7 p.m. Friday and are scheduled to be reopened by 7 a.m. Monday.

Officials say the work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed in the event of rough weather.

The DOT also reminded motorists to obey the posted speed limit within the work zone and also to respect flagging personnel; a recently unveiled public service announcement campaign by the DOT and the Governor's Traffic Safety Committee campaign is called "Flaggers have families too."