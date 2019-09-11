DOHN, Jimmy R.

DOHN - Jimmy R. Of Tonawanda, entered into rest on September 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Jessica B. (nee Macy) Dohn; devoted father of Jason (Katie) Dohn, Jennifer (Daniel) Masiello and Jeremy Dohn; cherished Papa of Isabella, Giovanni, Charlotte, Lila and Daniel. Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/ Sheridan Dr., on Thursday from 4-8 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday morning at 11 o'clock. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com