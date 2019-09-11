DiPIRRO, Donna M. (Blachura)

Of Depew, NY, September 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Dennis A. DiPirro; dearest mother of Daniel (Lynn), David, Theresa (Keith) Westendorf, Timothy, Rodney and the late Dean DiPirro; loving grandmother of 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister of Kenneth (Joan), late Charles (late Betty) and late Jerry (Bonnie) Blachura. Friends may call Thursday 4-8 PM at the Paul A. Kloc Blossom chapels, inc., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666, where funeral will be held Friday morning at 8:45 AM and from Resurrection Church at 9:30 AM. Friends are invited.