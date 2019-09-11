DION, Gary E.

DION - Gary E. September 9, 2019 of Depew, age 78. Husband of the late Carol Ann (Zilliox); dear father of Raymond, Steven (Dionne) and Kevin Dion; cherished grandfather of Katrina, Brittany and Alexa; brother of Joe (Mary) Falk and Marilyn Falk; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Pacer Funeral Home, Inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.), Thursday 11 o'clock and St. Martha's Parish 11:30 AM, visitation just prior, 9:30-11 AM. Gary worked at United Way, a Machinist at American Optical, was an avid outdoors man, hunting and fishing and liked camping with Carol and others. Condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com