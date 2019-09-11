Ciminelli kicks off construction on West End townhome project

Ciminelli Real Estate Corp. will kick off construction on its new West End townhouse project in the Waterfront Village on Thursday, bringing 20 new for-sale residential units to one of the last remaining large parcels in that neighborhood.

The Buffalo-based developer will start the first phase of work on the $20 million project, which was approved by the city in July 2018 but could not proceed until the state Attorney General's office signed off last month on the condo sales, allowing Ciminelli to start marketing the units through Hunt Real Estate Corp.

Located at 240-260 Lakefront Blvd., the luxury project will sit on a 2.4-acre L-shaped parcel, near Ojibwa Circle. Each three-story unit will have three bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms, a two-car attached garage and between 2,700- and 3,500 square feet of living space. Prices will start at $850,000, with the first units slated for completion and occupancy by spring 2020. Full completion, after three phases of construction, is expected in 2021.

The project - which was designed by Carmina Wood Morris and is being built by Hayes Construction - achieves a goal set by the city and its Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency, to complete the development of Waterfront Village. Ciminelli purchased the property in July following a request-for-proposals and multi-year planning process, after two prior failed attempts to find a developer for the parcel. The new development will result in more than $300,000 a year in additional tax revenues for the city.