Call center for NYC subway train system to open in Amherst

New York City subway and bus riders will soon be speaking to Western New Yorkers based in Amherst if they need help with questions or problems about paying for their rides on the Big Apple's vast network of trains.

The company that runs the new contactless payment system for the Metropolitan Transit Authority's subway system will be opening its new $1.1 million operations and customer service center on Thursday, eventually bringing more than 200 new jobs to the region – more than twice what was originally projected.

Located at 33 Dodge Road in Getzville, the new 20,000-square-foot facility will support the operations of Cubic Transportation Systems, initially with a call center to handle One Metro New York, the new payment system for the subway trains. That system is still in a pilot phase, but riders have already used OMNY to board trains and buses more than 1 million times.

The operation will also handle other functions for the subsidiary of Cubic Corp., which works with mass transit systems nationwide to help them run more efficiently. Besides transportation, Cubic also works with clients in the defense and training fields to improve military effectiveness and readiness.

Already, 20 people work in the operations center, fielding questions and fixing payment problems that customers experience, but Cubic officials expect that to grow as the program expands under the contract with MTA that runs through 2023. The new jobs are partially funded through MTA's expanding capital program, but Cubic also received $96,250 in sales tax breaks from the Amherst Industrial Development Agency to support the project.

The building - also occupied by Atlantic Recovery Solutions LLC and others - is owned by Uniland Development Co.