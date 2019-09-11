Share this article

BN Outdoor Calendar (Sept. 11)

Doug Parker of Lockport holds up the 29-pound, 9-ounce king salmon. He is flanked by Marc Dunn, right, and Matt Dunn. LOTSA will have their season recap on Sept. 12. (Photo courtesy of Doug Parker)
Sept. 12 – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the North Amherst Fire Company, 2200 Tonawanda Creek Road, Amherst. Agenda includes a season wrap-up roundtable with member captains.

Sept. 12 – Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the Springville Field and Stream, 8900 Chaise Road, Springville. Numerous DEC personnel have been invited and will make presentations.

Sept. 13 - "Fry" Day Fishing with the Erie County park rangers starting at 6 p.m. Limited to 15 kids. For kids 4 to 14 and parents must stay on site. Call 662-2843 for more info. This event will be held at Tow Path Park at the foot of Hertel in Riverside.

Sept. 14 – Early archery bear season opens in the Northern Zone.

Sept. 14 – Outdoor skills (how to build an emergency shelter) at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center for adults and kids ages 8 and older at 10 a.m. Registration required at 683-5959.

Sept. 14 – Early firearms bear season opens in portions of the Northern Zone.

Sept. 14 - Fall bird walk at Bond Lake Park. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Nature Center, 2571 Lower Mountain Road, Ransomville.

Sept. 14 – Youth mentor pheasant hunt at the Three-F Club, 904 Swann Road, Lewiston. Full-day instruction for ages 12 to 18. Cost is $35. Contact Dale Shank at 791-3809 for more information.

Sept. 14 – Birder Boot Camp: Braddock Bay Bird Observatory from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Hilton. Preregistration required at 585-457-3228.

Sept. 15 – Wilson Conservation Club archery season 3D warmup shoot starting at 7 a.m. 2934 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson. Sign-up ends at noon. Cost is $10. Food and beverage available.

Sept. 17 – Erie County Fishery board meeting starting at 7 p.m. at Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St.

Sept. 19 – Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY monthly meeting starting at 7:30 p.m. at its clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.

Sept. 19 – Let’s Go Birding Together at Times Beach with Buffalo Audubon from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Preregistration required at 585-457-3228.

Sept. 20 – "Fry" Day Fishing with the Erie County park rangers starting at 6 p.m. Limited to 15 kids. For kids 4 to 14 and parents must stay on site. Call 662-2843 for more info. This event will be held at Black Rock Canal Park on Black Rock Harbor Road off Niagara Street, Buffalo.

Sept. 21 – NYS Summer Classic Awards and Sportsmen’s Show at Batavia Downs. Show hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Awards banquet is a Texas-style, all-you-can-eat barbecue. Check out nyssummerclassic.com for details.

Sept. 21 – 19th annual Fall Festival at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crafts for kids, live animals, hands-on activities, live music and more. Registration is not required. Call 683-5959 for more info.

Sept. 21 – Wild game dinner at Grace Bible Church, 6023 Dutton Place, Newfane, with dinner served at 5:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Tim Andrus, host of Rush Outdoors and the World of Rush Outdoors. If you wish to bring a dish to pass, please do. For more information or to RSVP, contact John Syracuse at 778-5064.

Sept. 21-22 – Niagara Frontier Gun Show at the Hamburg Fairgrounds. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. For more info call Bruce Johnston at 542-9929.

Sept. 21-22 – Alabama Hunt Club public fall shoot, starting at 9 a.m. each day, 1857 Lewiston Road, Basom. Call 714-5514 for more information.

Sept. 21-22 – Harvest Shoot at Double T Archery Club, 1120 North French Road, Amherst. Register from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thirty-five 3D animal targets for bowhunters to tune up for the Oct. 1 big game opener. Bags of apples given to all registered shooters.

Sept. 22 – Wilson Conservation Club archery season 3D warmup shoot starting at 7 a.m. 2934 Wilson-Cambria Road, Wilson. Sign up ends at noon. Cost is $10. Food and beverage available.

Sept. 23 – Niagara County Fisheries Development board meeting starting at 6 p.m. at the Wilson Town Hall, Route 425, Wilson. This is a date change for this month only.

Sept. 23 – Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs monthly meeting starting at 7 p.m. at the Lockport Town offices, Dysinger and Beattie roads, Lockport.

Sept. 25 – NYS Waterfowl Identification Course from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Sweet Home Middle School, 4150 Maple Road, Amherst. Register at https://register-ed.com/programs/new_york/129

Sept. 25 – Final day, early nuisance Canada goose season.

Sept. 25 – NYS Waterfowl Identification Course from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, 1101 Casey Road, Basom. Register at https://register-ed.com/programs/new_york/129

Sept. 26 – NY Waterfowl Hunter Education Course from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Somerset Conservation Club, 1129 Johnson Creek Road, Barker. Register at https://register-ed.com/programs/new_york/129

Sept. 27 – "Fry" Day Fishing with the Erie County park rangers starting at 6 p.m. Limited to 15 kids. For kids 4 to 14 and parents must stay on site. Call 662-2843 for more info. This event will be held at Seneca Bluffs, 1670 Seneca St., Buffalo.

Sept. 27 – Early bowhunting deer season in the Northern Zone opens through Oct. 25.

Sept. 28 – National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. at the Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road, Elma. Free.

Sept. 28 – National Public Lands Day.

Sept. 28 – NYS Free Fishing Day. No license is required but all regulations must be followed in the body of water you fish. For more info, visit dec.ny.gov.

Sept. 28 – Birding at Buckhorn Island State Park with Buffalo Audubon from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meet at the Woods Creek Kayak Launch. Preregistration required at 585-457-3228.

Sept. 28-29 – Wildlife Festival from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the New York Power Authority’s Visitors Center, Lewiston Road, Lewiston (adjacent to Niagara University), in celebration of National Hunting and Fishing Day.

Sept. 29 – WNY Chapter of Pheasants Forever youth pheasant hunt at Tails and Feathers Pheasant Preserve, Hatter Road, Newfane. Registration at 7 a.m. For boys and girls ages 12 to 18. $20 registration is returned upon arriving for the hunt. Safety and gun-handling presentations along with other speakers. Call Dave at 751-6909 to register.

Sept. 30 – Final day, lake trout season in Lake Ontario and lower Niagara River.

Oct. 1 – Early big game (deer and bear) bowhunting season opens in the Southern Zone.

Oct. 1 – Fall turkey season in the Northern Zone only through Oct. 14.

Oct. 1 – Woodcock season opens through Nov. 14.

Oct. 1 – Opening day small game hunting for ruffed grouse in the southern zone, pheasant in eastern New York, cottontail rabbit and snow goose.

Oct. 1 – Final day to apply for a deer management permit.

Submit calendar items to billhiltsjr@gmail.com at least three weeks in advance.

