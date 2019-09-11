Scattershots (Sept. 11)

Reelin’ for a Cure announces donation

Organizers for the Reelin’ for a Cure all-women trout and salmon tournament held out of Wilson and Olcott in August made a $13,300 donation on Tuesday night to this year's benefactor. Stephanie Pierleoni and Renee Boyd presented Patty Murray and Hope for Two with a check from the fishing fundraiser.

Hope for Two focuses on the plight of pregnant women who have cancer. For four years, the women have been “Reelin’ for a Cure” to do their part in the fight against cancer, while at the same time exposing more women to the outstanding fishing resources in Western New York. This year, 36 teams competed on the waters of Lake Ontario to face a common enemy and catch fish. The date for the fifth annual event will be Aug. 21, 2020. For more information, go to reelinforacure.com.

Newfane wild game dinner Sept. 21

Grace Bible Church, located at 6023 Dutton Place, Newfane, will host a wild game dinner on Sept. 21 with food being served at 5:30 p.m. There is no charge for the dinner, but if you would like to bring a wild game dish to pass around, your contribution would be readily accepted. From walleye chowder to smoked salmon, venison tips over mashed potatoes to elk-stuffed mushrooms, there will be a good selection of tasty table fare with a wild flare.

Guest speaker for the evening will be Tim Andrus, host of Rush Outdoors and the World of Rush Outdoors. It will be an evening of fun, food and fellowship. For more information or to RSVP, contact John Syracuse at 778-5064.

Pennsylvania angler wins Oneida Lake elite tourney

Grae Buck of Harleyville, Pa., reeled in a three-day total of 50 pounds and 10 ounces of bass to win the Bassmaster Eastern Open tournament on Oneida Lake last week, ending on Saturday. He out-fished 161 other anglers to earn $34,600 in winnings and a spot in the 2020 Bassmaster Classic field set for March 6-9 at Lake Guntersville, Ala.

The secret to his success was fishing a drop shot rig outfitted with a white Cornerstone Baits Shimmy Shot in 6 to 9 feet of water throughout the tournament. He also caught fish on a Ned Rig using the same Shimmy Shot on a 1/10-ounce Hayabusa Brush Easy jig. The white bait imitated the shad that were available in the lake.

Second place was Dean Silvester of Australia with 48 pounds, 1 ounce of bass, winning $17,200. Third place was New York native Jamie Hartman with 47 pounds, 10 ounces of bass, good for $11,467. The biggest bass of the tournament was a 6-pound, 1-ounce fish reeled in by Bradley Dortch of Alabama.

Pheasants Forever youth hunt is set for Sept. 29

The WNY Chapter of Pheasants Forever are recruiting boys and girls ages 12 to 18 years of age to participate in the group’s annual youth hunt on Sept. 29. The activity will take place at Tails and Feathers Pheasant Preserve located on Hatter Road in Newfane. Registration begins at 7 a.m. The group is asking that young hunters register prior to the event and pay a $20 registration fee. The money will be returned to the participant upon arriving for the special outdoor session.

Bring a 12- or 20-gauge shotgun the morning of the hunt. Ammo will be provided by PF. All kids must be accompanied by an adult. There will be safety and gun handling presentations along with speakers. There will be free breakfast and a catered lunch at the conclusion of the hunt. Prior to the hunt, each kid will have an opportunity to practice shooting on a trap machine. Each hunter will be accompanied by a dog handler, with live birds set out prior to each hunter going into the field. For more information or to register, contact Dave at 751-6909.