Buffalo man pleads guilty to drug, weapon charges

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Erie County Court to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said 26-year old Laotis Green was a passenger in a car on April 12, 2018, that was pulled over on William and Thomas streets on the East Side. After a Buffalo Police officer smelled marijuana in the vehicle, a search was conducted, after which Green fled the scene, according to prosecutors.

Green was not immediately apprehended by police, but the search uncovered more than four ounces of cocaine in the center console of the vehicle.

Green was apprehended April 18, 2018, when officers responding to a 911 call found Green, who was wanted on a warrant, inside a parked vehicle, a search of which turned up a loaded pistol in the front passenger seat.

Green faces eight years in prison when sentenced Nov. 7.