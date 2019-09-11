Buffalo man arrested near Arthur O. Eve School after allegedly ditching stolen gun

A loaded handgun was recovered Tuesday from a man who Buffalo Police said was reported to have been acting irrationally outside the Arthur O. Eve School of Distinction on Leroy Avenue.

After police responded to a 911 call, police said they observed 32-year-old Chris J. McCreary, of Buffalo, entering a nearby corner grocery store, where McCreary was seen by officers who said he allegedly made a swift hand motion toward a trash can inside the store, according to the police report.

Police then recovered from the trash can a loaded weapon they said had earlier been reported stolen by the Scranton, Pa., Police Department.

McCreary was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a loaded firearm and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, both felonies.