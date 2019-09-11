Buffalo firm to study Dunkirk NRG site

A Buffalo consulting firm has been hired to study how to redevelop the former NRG power plant site in Dunkirk, Rep. Tom Reed announced Wednesday.

Bergman Associates will serve as a consultant on the NRG Redevelopment Alternative and Feasibility Study, which will come up with at least three different ways in which the City of Dunkirk can reuse the longtime coal-fired power plant.

“This is a much-needed effort for Dunkirk and Chautauqua County and we are glad to see it move forward,” said Reed, a Corning Republican whose district includes Dunkirk. “Finding a fair, realistic solution to this issue is something we care about and we will continue to work toward it in the future."

NRG announced the closure of the plant last year, saying it would be too expensive to modernize the outdated coal-fired facility.

Earlier this year, Reed announced a $60,000 Appalachian Regional Commission grant to help fund the study.